Keeper's Toll Announces Full Game Release In Late October

After being in Early Access for over a year, Keeper's Toll has receieved an official release date, as it will be out in October

Indie game developer Stingbot Games and publisher Doyoyo Games have confirmed the official full release date for their latest game, Keeper's Toll. The game has been in Early Access since May 2023, as players have been watching the roguelike skill-based ARPG get upgrades over time. Now, Version 1.0 is on the horizon as the full version will be released on PC via Steam and the Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2024. With the news comes a new trailer for you here as we wait out the next seven weeks.

Keeper's Toll

Arise, fallen hero! Enter Keeper's Toll, an action-packed roguelite set within a retro-infused dark fantasy world that demands skill and courage. Every moment could be your last, but with each setback, you grow stronger. Seize the challenge, overcome daunting foes, and purge a callous world through a methodical genre-bending experience. Keeper's Toll places a heavy focus on slow-paced, skill-based gameplay with ARPG elements. Each run allows you to study your enemies and hone your skills while progressing through the main quest. Once you have mastered the basics, Keeper's Toll introduces unique enemy archetypes, intricate bosses, and fresh mechanics that will challenge any worthy hero.

Keeper's Toll features six unique risen heroes: the Shadow Monk, Pyromancer, Blood Maiden, Necromancer, Ranger, and Bogatyr. Each hero has their own specialized game-defining mechanics, as well as completely unique abilities and progression trees. Ferocious bosses and cutthroat invaders lie at the heart of Keeper's Toll and its perilous lands. All of the bosses, mini bosses, and invaders you will encounter feature their own unique battle mechanics and twists on the core gameplay. Overcoming the bosses requires a keen sense of strategy, so strengthen your character with purpose or suffer a swift end to your journey.

Unique genre blend between horde survival and ARPG with a touch of souls-like

Skill-based gameplay is designed to be approached methodically

Custom character classes featuring their own progression trees, unique abilities, and playstyles

Destructive boss encounters with intricate designs, mechanics, and gameplay twists

