Kerbal Space Program 2 Releases Early Access Gameplay Trailer

Intercept Games and Private Division released a new trailer for Kerbal Space Program 2, giving you a look at the Early Access gameplay before it launches. This is basically an introductory piece to the game as they are giving you a brief glimpse of how things will play out, but not enough to really get a full grasp on the game as they want you to actually play it and not just look at it. Which you'll be able to do when the game hits Steam and the Epic Games Store on February 24th, 2023. ENjoy the trailer below!

"The original Kerbal Space Program is one of the most beloved games of all time and, years after its release; it's bigger than ever before. Its sequel, Kerbal Space Program 2, has been fully redesigned from the ground up to meet the demands of modern and next-generation space exploration, all while maintaining the monumental foundations of the first game. Build a space program, construct powerful spacecraft, and navigate expansive celestial bodies as you explore cosmic mysteries. As the game updates progress, players will gain access to a whole new set of next-generation tools and technology, including new engines, parts, fuel, and much more. This new tech will not just create novel puzzles for players to solve, but will also enable new feats of space exploration within and beyond the original Kerbolar System."

"Brand new to Kerbal Space Program 2 are colonies. Colonies not only pose their own physics challenges but also require resource gathering to build structures, space stations, habitations, and unique fuel types. Eventually, these colonies become advanced enough for vehicle construction, propelling deep space exploration and beyond. Next-gen tech, colonies, and systematic resource gathering all lead to a whole new level of exploration: interstellar travel. In Kerbal Space Program 2, interstellar technologies pave the way to a host of new star systems and celestial bodies, each comprising novel challenges and harboring secret treasures. Among them: Charr, a heat-blasted world of iron; Ovin, a ringed super-Earth with relentless gravity; Rask and Rusk, a binary pair locked in a dance of death; and many more to reward exploration. The technological developments made to the foundations of Kerbal Space Program 2 will build on the beloved modding capabilities of the original game, as well as deliver on the long-requested addition of multiplayer. Soon players will be able to share the challenges of deep space exploration. More details on these features will be revealed at a later time."