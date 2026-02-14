Posted in: Board Games, Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Tabletop | Tagged: KessCo, Sonic Knock

KessCo Shows Off Sonic Knock During 2026 New York Toy Fair

There's a new Sonic The Hedgehog game on display at the 2026 New York Toy Fair, as KessCo is showing off Sonic Knock this weekend

Article Summary KessCo debuts Sonic Knock, an action-packed tabletop game, at the 2026 New York Toy Fair.

Players flick character pucks, race across 3D boards, and knock opponents off course in true Sonic style.

Toy-inspired features include ring-stealing badniks, iconic Sonic loops, and chaos-filled collisions.

Sonic Knock offers fast 30–45 minute rounds and accessible play with an included Bumper Card option.

KessCo has teamed up with SEGA once again to present a new Sonic the Hedgehog game, as the team is showing off Sonic Knock at the 2026 New York Toy Fair. As the game suggests, you'll be using special colored discks that you'll knock around with your fingers, flicking them around the board to pull off trick shits and complete different courses inspired by the video game series. We have the finer details about the tilte below as its being shown off at the Javits Center this weekend for everyone to see at their booth (#2821), with a launch happening this August.

Sonic Knock

Designed for players ages 8 and up, Sonic Knock brings together two to eight players for fast, high-energy tabletop play. Much like Sonic's world, the game is anything but solitary: opponents can knock players off course, disrupt carefully lined-up shots, and throw plans into chaos at just the wrong moment. Flicking character pucks across a bold, 3D board, players race to complete objectives and collect rings amid constant interaction and collision. Toy-like elements, including ring-stealing badniks and the iconic Sonic loop, add a tactile, physical challenge, while an included Bumper Card accessibility option allows players who struggle to flick to stay fully engaged in the action, all within a quick 30 to 45 minutes of gameplay.

Players flick character pucks across the board to race, collide, and complete objectives, and knock opponents off course in true Sonic fashion. Toy-like elements, including ring-stealing badniks and the iconic Sonic loop, add to the action. An included Bumper Card accessibility option ensures all players can stay fully engaged. Sonic Knock is the third title in KessCo's growing Sonic tabletop lineup, following the dice-driven Sonic Roll and card-based Sonic Speed Battle. Together, the series showcases the beloved franchise translated into fresh tabletop formats, each emphasizing a different style of play, with Sonic Knock delivering the most hands-on, action-packed experience yet.

