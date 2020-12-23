KFC & Cooler Master Introduced The KFConsole Today

In one of the strangest reveals of the year, KFC and Cooler Master unveiled a brand new gaming console together called the KFConsole. In what has to be a chicken lover's dream who also is into video games, the company revealed a small gaming console that comes with its own little hutch that you can store chicken in. The fast-food chain made the reveal earlier today on Twitter, which came with a link to a landing page for the console on Cooler Master's website. According to the page, this little console comes with an Intel Nuc 9, PCIe NVMe, two Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSD drives, is VR ready, comes with Ray Tracing, 240fps output, and can do 4K gaming. Plus, a tray in the front where you can story chicken. No, it doesn't cook chicken, but apparently, the tech inside will keep it warm.

Now, as fun as this looks, we're calling BS on this at the moment. Mainly because we have a few issues. First, there's no tech specs on it, or any kind of a 360 degree look at it to see what ports it has or how it's going to connect for gaming purposes. The page itself doesn't have any kind of video showing it playing any games, or any mention of games being included with it like the elusive BL6 Gaming Console, which comes with a few Bandai Namco titles in it. Finally, when you make your way over to Cooler Master's website, there's no listing whatsoever for the product or any products for that matter as it appears they have shut their store down and are not taking any new orders. We've sent an email to get more info about this, but right now, we're calling it a hoax until we either have one in our possession to play or see someone play it on a video not created by either company.