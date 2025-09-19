Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Killer Inn

Killer Inn Announces Second Closed Beta Test For October

Square Enix is hosting a second Closed Beta Test for Killer Inn, as players will get a couple weeks of play happening in October

Article Summary Killer Inn's second closed beta runs October 3–13 with major gameplay and balance updates.

Safe Zones fixed, retaliation penalties tweaked, and Wolves penalized for friendly fire.

New features include custom lobbies, training mode, skins, and banner customization.

Expect rebalanced combat, doubled HP, UI improvements, bug fixes, and performance boosts.

Square Enix revealed this morning they will be holding another Closed Beta for the game Killer Inn, as you'll get a chance to try it out in October. After already holding one in July, the team has taken that feedback and made several adjustments, which we have the full notes from them about it below. They've applied it to this new build, which they will launch on October 3 for those who sign up to play it, as this second testw ill run until October 13. You can also check out the latest video for the game, which was released in Japan, up top.

Killer Inn – Second Beta Test Improvements

Game Design Revamps

Safe Zones When a player enters a staff area, known as a Safe Zone, they will now be completely invulnerable for 30 seconds. During this time, players cannot deal damage, initiate grapples, or attempt pickpocketing. Players also cannot perform any hostile actions. Once the invulnerability period ends, players will be able to attack and be attacked once more. This update has been made in response to feedback that Safe Zones were not working as intended and made it difficult to pick up quests or interact with staff members.

Retaliation Kills: Who Should Be Punished? In response to player feedback, players who retaliate against a player who attacks them first will not be turned to stone with a Bad Guess Penalty, should the other player be a Lamb.

Wolves Attacking Other Wolves

Wolves who attack another Wolf player will now be penalized, as just it is with Lambs.

Other Changes Guardians no longer regenerate HP and their base HP has been more than doubled. The goal was to make it easier to reach the harbor, and also allow for weapons without upgrades to make an impact in a guardian battle. Weapons and armor can no longer be stolen through pickpocketing. Note: The Thief, who has the Quick Hands passive ability, is still able to steal weapons and armor from other players. Players can no longer steal items from another player's chest for a brief period during and after opening it.



New Features

Custom Lobbies / Private Matches (alpha) Players can now host custom lobbies or join those hosted by other players, enabling players to play just with a group of friends. Lobbies can be set to public or private and share a lobby ID with specific friends. Private lobbies can also be converted to public games if desired. Players can limit the number of participants with as few as two players. Additional custom lobby features are planned for the future.

Training Mode (alpha) In this new mode, players can explore the map and practice the controls without other players present. Players can accept quests and try out various characters, weapons and items. In the future, we plan to add additional features, such as bots to practice combat on.

Skins You can now set skins to change the appearance of your character. As a preview, in CBT2 each character will have one skin available.

Banners (Nameplates) You can now personalize your banner (nameplate), which will appear in the player list, on death panels, and elsewhere. CBT2 includes around 30 different banner designs to choose from.



Game Rebalancing

To reduce excessive tension in the early stage of a match and create a greater sense of security and survivability, several balancing updates have been made, including: Doubling players' base HP Rebalancing gear, including the relative strength of certain firearms and the crowbar In addition to number values, there is now a greater delay between melee attacks and players can now interrupt melee weapon combos with a grapple Adjusted item prices and the number of tokens required to open different chests

We're eager to continue collecting feedback from players, but our goal with these adjustments is to create natural peaks and valleys of intensity, encouraging more communication between players and enhancing the social deduction side of the game.

QOL Improvements

Remappable Controls

Elimination Screen (shows who killed you and how)

Improving UI Readability

Player Report Feature

Further Performance Optimizations

Bug Fixes

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!