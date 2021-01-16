Full Tasks & Rewards For Machop Community Day Research

Today is Machop Community Day in Pokémon GO. If you purchased either the Community Day ticket or the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket, you will receive access to the Straight to the Top, Machop Special Research. As the event starts, we have the full tasks and rewards for this Special Research for those wondering if they should buy either of these tickets at the last minute.

The full Straight to the Top, Machop Special Research in Pokémon GO includes:

Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 10 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Machop – 20 Machop Candy

Make 5 Nice Throws – Machop encounter

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 1 Incense, Machop encounter

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Machop: 20 Machop Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Machoke encounter

Evolve 3 Machop: 2000 XP

Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 1 Incense, 15 Great Balls

Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 20 Machop Candy

Evolve a Machoke: 5 Golden Razz Berry

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 2500 XP

Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 1 Incense, a Rocket Radar

Page Four of Four

AUTO-CLAIM: 4000 Stardust

AUTO-CLAIM: 2,500 XP

AUTO-CLAIM: 5 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, a Machamp encounter

We always do a pre-event analysis of the Community Day tickets in Pokémon GO. These are written before the events go live and before the research lines are released, based off of both previous events as well as deals Niantic has offered, such as the chance to get this Special Research free if you purchase the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Research. Looking at these rewards, I have to say… while the December Special Research felt generous and made me think Niantic was attempting to enrich these paid researches, this one actually dials back on what trainers have come to expect as standard. The Stardust is cut, big time. The Poffin? Gone. I've always said that $1 USD isn't enough, but the fact that these already very basic researches are now being downgraded, and during such a poorly chosen Community Day… it doesn't bode well. Next time, when assessing if this research is worth it, I may just have a different answer.