Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Killer Inn, Square Enix

Killer Inn Confirms Mid-February Early Access Launch Date

Killer Inn is coming to Early Access on Steam as you can play an early version of the murder mystery title in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Killer Inn hits Early Access mid-February, blending detective gameplay with third-person action.

Players join a one-night murder mystery where everyone is a suspect in a deadly game of deceit.

Become a wolf hiding among lambs or use deduction skills to uncover killers and survive the night.

Unravel clues, battle for survival, or escape the castle—can you trust your allies in Killer Inn?

Square Enix confirmed the Early Access launch date for their upcoming game, Killer Inn, as we'll see it released in a couple of weeks. In case you haven't checked it out yet, you have been chosen to be a part of a one-night-only game where a body has been found, and everyone is a suspect. The game looks fun and odd at the same time as they've mixed third-person shooting mechanics with a detective story. You can try it out when it EA version arrives on February 12 for Steam.

Killer Inn

A corpse has been found… and everyone is a suspect. Welcome to the hallowed halls of Killer Inn. You have been chosen as one of the select few to participate in a one-night-only game of death, deceit, and deduction. Will you be given the role of a wolf, to hunt among the shadows? Or will you be a lamb, but with the ability and means to fight back? Trust no one. Question everything. The killers are hiding in plain sight—and they might just be your closest "allies." In deception we trust.

Who is a wolf…? 24 of you will take part in this one-night-only murder mystery game. Some of you will take on the role of wolves, while the rest play as lambs. Wolves must disguise themselves amongst the lambs, hiding their true nature as they wait for the right moment to strike. But do not fret dear lambs, the numbers favor your side. It will be chaotic, you will suspect your neighbors, and there will be white-knuckled battles drenched in blood. And we can guarantee that you will have the time of your lives, for however long remains of it.

Every crime scene contains clues: hair, fingerprints, blood, clothing… Who do the clues point to? The more clues you gather, the more you can narrow down who the culprit is. Winning is simple: eliminate the opposing team! It's a life-or-death battle between the wolves and lambs. Who will reign supreme? The lambs, with numbers on their side, or the wolves, whose identities are unknown and can hide among the flock? However, the cleverest of lambs have another path to victory: escape. Can you flee the castle? All you must do is secure keys to the harbor gate and raise the anchors. Easy, right? But can you truly trust everyone working alongside you?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!