Killer Instinct Gold Added To Nintendo Switch Online

One of the classic arcade fighting games from the '90s is on Nintendo Switch Online today, as Killer Instinct Gold is in the library

Article Summary Killer Instinct Gold is now available on Nintendo Switch Online's retro library for all subscribers.

Experience the 1996 fighting classic with a full roster and iconic arcade-style gameplay on Switch.

Compete across multiple modes, including Arcade, Team, and Tournament, with up to eight players.

Sharpen your combos and test your skills in Training mode to master devastating Ultra Combos.

Nintendo has added a new game to the Nintendo Switch Online retro games library, as the classic fighting title Killer Instinct Gold arrives today. One of the few console releases of a Killer Instinct title at the time, KIG became a mainstay for fighting game players on the N64. It had a real arcade feeling going for it, without crazy load times that some would experience on other titles, and a stacked roster fo almost every single character in the franchise at that point. Enjoy the trailer here as you can dive back into the game nearly 30 years after its release.

Hone your skills to achieve supreme victory! The Killer Instinct tournament is back in this classic 1996 fighting title originally released for the Nintendo 64 system. Pick from a roster of 10 killer fighters, and test your instincts across multiple explosive game modes. Battle other fighters in classic Arcade mode, pit your favorite characters against a friend's in Team mode, or face off in the round-robin-style Tournament mode with up to eight players! There's even a Training mode where you can sharpen your techniques, and with hundreds of thousands of moves and killer Combos at your fingertips, a little training goes a long way. You'll need all the practice you can get to have a chance at landing a 70-hit Ultra Combo—and that's if you're not interrupted by a C-C-C-COMBO BREAKER!

The Nintendo Switch Online app is designed to help enhance your online gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. With this app, you can check game-specific services (e.g., SplatNet 2 for Splatoon 2), invite friends to play with you via social media, and use voice chat while gaming. Do you play Splatoon 2? If so, you can make use of the dedicated SplatNet 2 service! You can use SplatNet 2 to check all sorts of vital battle-related information, including match results, stages, and rankings! By inviting friends via social media, you can invite friends to play with you in supported games such as Facebook and Twitter. Of course, you can easily invite your Nintendo Switch friends, too! Using voice chat while gaming, you can enjoy voice chat in different ways depending on the type of game you're playing. Chat with everyone in your room, or split voice chat into teams and have it out head-to-head!

