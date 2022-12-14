The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation Is Headed To Early Access

Indie developer and publisher Supercube announced their new game, The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation, is coming to Early Access. The game has been teased for a bit with demos here and there, but we haven't had a dull version of the game yet that we could try out. This is going to change next month as the game is set to be published in Steam's Early Access system, but a hard date has yet to be set for it. Still not a full version of the game, but at least it will be something substantial to play.

"In command of the crew of Io-1, players will have to overcome the cold, harsh realities of surviving in a hostile environment. Low gravity, volcanos, seismic activity, and magnetic storms will put constant pressure on your crew and their ability to survive. Carefully monitoring beacons because of sulfur wind will be critical to survival in the toxic atmosphere. Every playthrough of The Pioneers will contain different crew members selected from a pool of fifteen. Each member of the surviving crew will have different specialties, and players will have to adapt to the strengths and weaknesses of each. Exploration will also be a key part of the game, with players able to experience varied biomes in search of resources to stay alive."

Explore – Io may be dangerous, but it is also home to beautiful, desolate landscapes. Board a rover or a flying drone and venture out to gather precious resources in the various biomes of Io. Explore the land and collect important scientific data to accomplish your mission.

Build – Produce materials, build modules and engineering systems, craft wearable equipment, and make food. Utilize the game's advanced health system to monitor everyone carefully to keep them alive.

Survive – Volcanos, seismic activity, sulfur winds, and magnetic storms will put nearly constant pressure on your crew. Anticipate and adapt. Your crew's life depends on it.

Manage – Start with three characters chosen randomly from a pool of 15. Adapt to their strengths and weaknesses and use everything they have at their disposal to survive.

Simulate – Multiple winning conditions and endings. Play again and again, take advantage of upgrades, learn the best strategies for survival, and master all of Io's unforgiving elements.