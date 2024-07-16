Posted in: Games, IllFonic, Video Games | Tagged: killer klowns from outer space, Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, Teravision Games

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game Reveals 2024 Roadmap

IllFonic has revealed details of their content plans for Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, as a new update dropped today.

Article Summary IllFonic drops a big 2024 update for Killer Klowns game with new challenges.

July 16 brings update 1.3.0 with Player Resurrection Card & more features.

Summer/Fall roadmap promises new maps, mini-games, characters, and cosmetics.

Exclusive physical editions by Skybound Games are teased for a fall release.

IllFonic has released new details about the content roadmap for Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game for the rest of 2024. Along with Teravision Games, the team dropped a new update today that adds new challenges to the game including dropping your inventory when caught, a new Resurrection Card, and other fine details. Meanwhile, they confirmed some of the new things coming for the game, including a physical edition due out sometime in 2024. We have the dev notes for you below as we expect more info as we get closer to the Fall.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game – 2024 Roadmap

July 1.3.0 Game Update

Along with our summer/fall roadmap, our newest game update, 1.3.0, will be released on July 16, 2024, and will include the following:

Player Resurrection Card – A new Hand of Fate card will bring you back to life if drawn.

A new Hand of Fate card will bring you back to life if drawn. Drop Inventory While Cocooned – Players can now drop items from their inventory while cocooned.

Players can now drop items from their inventory while cocooned. Respawn After Falling Off Map – Issues that caused players to fall out of our map's boundaries will now respawn back on the map.

Issues that caused players to fall out of our map's boundaries will now respawn back on the map. And More – look to our community and social channels for the full patch notes!

Summer/Fall 2024 Roadmap

Beginning this month, players will see up to two updates and/or new DLC drops monthly. Below is our detailed roadmap. We are thrilled to offer throughout the Summer/Fall 2024 roadmap – 2 free new maps, new mini-games, multiple paid new characters, cosmetics, and more. All will be released on Steam for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Exclusive Physical Editions

Lastly, we are excited to announce a partnership with Skybound Games to create multiple physical editions of Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game. These meticulously designed editions, which combine the game with quirky physical and digital goodies, will be released this fall. More information will be announced in the coming weeks, including retailer pre-orders going live soon!

