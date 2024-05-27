Posted in: Games, IllFonic, Video Games | Tagged: killer klowns from outer space, Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game Reveals Advance Access

Illfonic will launch Advanced Access for Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game tomorrow ahead of launch.

Article Summary Advanced Access for Killer Klowns game launches tomorrow for pre-orders.

Official game release scheduled for June 4, following the early access period.

Gameplay features 3v7 multiplayer battles between Klowns and humans.

Explore Crescent Cove in a unique PvPvE, hide-and-seek style game.

IllFonic announced they will be releasing Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game in Advanced Access tomorrow ahead of the game's official launch next week. Working with developer Teravision Games, those who have pre-ordered the game will have access to it on May 28 on their respective chosen platforms, giving you a chance to try the 3v7 horror title in advance of its release on June 4. In case you're suffering from FOMO, there's nothing here that won't be in the game a week from now; this is basically a reward for those who chose to get it ahead of time. You can still do it if you want to, as it's still available for pre-order on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror based on the iconic '80s film. In the battle between Killer Klowns and the citizens of Crescent Cove, team up and use your wits to harvest humans or save them from the alien invasion! Take on the role of the iconic Killer Klowns – cooperate in a team of three players, utilize unworldly abilities, hunt humans with zany weapons, and plan your alien invasion to harvest the population of Crescent Cove successfully. Fight back as a team of seven brave citizens of Crescent Cove – explore the city for valuable loot and weapons, avoid getting captured by Klowns, and try to survive the alien invasion.

Crescent Cove is a sprawling arena for these unique multiplier fights between Klowns and humans – boasting various locations, and various tactical opportunities for both teams. Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game provides a unique approach to hide-and-seek gameplay, customization, PvPvE, and dynamic objectives leading to multiple match results. This game evolves the online horror formula in new ways.

