Killer Queen Black Joins Xbox Game Pass Next Month

Xbox Game Pass players will soon be able to dig into the arcade monster hit as Killer Queen Black will arrive in January. The strategic eight-player action platformer developed by Liquid Bit and BumbleBear Games will be joining the subscription system on January 5th, allowing you and your friends to team up online against four others in a vicious battle between worker bees and queens. The game has been a hit so far since being released, and with good reason, after the original Killer Queen title became an insane arcade hit the likes of which we haven't seen since the '90s. You can check out the Xbox Game Pass trailer down below as we wait for another month for the game to arrive.

Inspired by the tight mechanics of retro platformers with a dash of tactical teamplay, Killer Queen Black's winning awaits a whole new community. Each team of four consists of one Queen and three Workers. The formidable Queen can fly and attack with a stinger sword from the outset, and she can tag power-up gates on the field to give her team a leg up. Workers excel in adaptability, making them essential to victory. Run to collect berries to fill the team hive or spend a berry on a power-up gate to gain speed boosts and transform into Soldiers. Wield Swords, Laser Rifles, Morning Stars, and more to destroy opposing Workers or face the Queen herself. Combine speed boosts with weapons to become Speed Soldiers capable of giving the Queen a run for her money. Each of the seven single-screen maps make all characters and strategies visible at all times. Cooperate and coordinate to conquer the opposing team's hive with one of three victory types: Economic, Military, and Snail. Fill the team's hive with berries to secure an Economic victory. Slowly ride a snail to the team's goal to earn a Snail Victory. And sometimes the simplest plan makes the most sense: take out the other Queen three times to lock down a Military victory. Beyond fast reflexes and keen tactics, Killer Queen Black encourages communication. Gather friends locally or on Xbox Live to form two teams of four. Play in private matches with friends only or join matchmaking to test those Queen skills around the world.