Killer Queen Black Will Launch On Xbox Game Pass In Q1 2021

Cool news for Xbox Game Pass owners as Killer Queen Black will be coming to the service sometime in Q1 2021. The game was originally set to be released on January 5th, but Liquid Bit decided they wanted to make sure the game was really good to go before being released onto the service, so it has been pushed back. While it may not have a confirmed date, we at least know its still on the way.

Inspired by the tight mechanics of retro platformers with a dash of tactical teamplay, Killer Queen Black's winning awaits a whole new community. Each team of four consists of one Queen and three Workers. The formidable Queen can fly and attack with a stinger sword from the outset, and she can tag power-up gates on the field to give her team a leg up. Workers excel in adaptability, making them essential to victory. Run to collect berries to fill the team hive or spend a berry on a power-up gate to gain speed boosts and transform into Soldiers. Wield Swords, Laser Rifles, Morning Stars, and more to destroy opposing Workers or face the Queen herself. Combine speed boosts with weapons to become Speed Soldiers capable of giving the Queen a run for her money.

Each of the seven single-screen maps make all characters and strategies visible at all times. Cooperate and coordinate to conquer the opposing team's hive with one of three victory types: Economic, Military, and Snail. Fill the team's hive with berries to secure an Economic victory. Slowly ride a snail to the team's goal to earn a Snail Victory. And sometimes the simplest plan makes the most sense: take out the other Queen three times to lock down a Military victory. Beyond fast reflexes and keen tactics, Killer Queen Black encourages communication. Gather friends locally or on Xbox Live to form two teams of four. Play in private matches with friends only or join matchmaking to test those Queen skills around the world.