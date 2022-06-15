Kinetix Studio Announces Groovy Central Coming To Roblox

Kinetix Studio announced that they have a brand new game on the way specifically for Roblox as you can get your dance on with Groovy Central. The team behind the game is extra proud of this one as they've partnered with Retro Shrimp to make an all-new 3D dancing game utilizing the platform. Players will head into the game and essentially have dance-offs in which they will use creative moves from a massive library of pre-made dances to fight with. No different than being in a fighting game choosing what to take into combat, only groovier. The team is touting it as a brand new genre of game as the AI power is shifted into your hands so you can transform the gameplay as you see fit. No release date was given for this one beyond the idea that it would be coming "soon", so until then, you can read more below and check out the trailer.

Through the use of Kinetix's no-code AI-driven animation engine, Groovy Central will have players competing in, judging, or spectating multiplayer dance battles on the Roblox platform. Dancers and their moves will be fully customizable, based on a huge library of pre-made dances provided by Kinetix, and as competitors earn credits from winning dance battles, they will be able to create their own unique dance moves! This ease of customization allows user-generated content to expand at a greater scale than platforms that require extensive technical knowledge and enables users to focus more on creative elements, such as the dance moves themselves. A Dancer of Your Own: Dozens of pre-designed dance moves will be available at launch and ready for customization. As players earn credit for wins, they'll be able to unlock the ability to build and buy their own dance moves! It's the ultimate in self-expression via dancing!

Dozens of pre-designed dance moves will be available at launch and ready for customization. As players earn credit for wins, they'll be able to unlock the ability to build and buy their own dance moves! It's the ultimate in self-expression via dancing! Play, Judge, or Just Vibe: Groovy Central is a social experience that lets players enjoy it how they like, be it taking part in the action, helping pick a winner, or just hanging out in the virtual clubs and chatting with one another.

Groovy Central is a social experience that lets players enjoy it how they like, be it taking part in the action, helping pick a winner, or just hanging out in the virtual clubs and chatting with one another. Multiple Environments: Dance inside or out, with clubs, outdoor music venues, and more planned as "battlegrounds" for dancers. 3D environments feature dazzling animated effects from colorful dance floors to cool landscape objects, including pyramids, forests, and more.