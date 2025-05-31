Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: King Arthur: Legends Rise

King Arthur: Legends Rise Adds New Hero Hesitant Wings Hild

King Arthur: Legends Rise released a new update this week, bringing Hesitant Wings Hild to the roster with additional content

Article Summary New hero Hesitant Wings Hild joins King Arthur: Legends Rise with powerful DOT skills for Arena and Clan Wars.

Event Arena debuts, letting players compete for top ranks and earn the exclusive King Arthur's Legendary 200 title.

Hall of Conquerors Season 2 brings fresh bosses and rewards, plus the new Equipment Engraving System for gear upgrades.

Celebrate the half-year anniversary with special missions, valuable event rewards, and attendance bonuses all June.

Netmarble dropped a new update this week into King Arthur: Legends Rise, adding Hesitant Wings Hild to the mix of heroes. It appears that every major update for the game is going to land a new hero, along with the standard array of new content, strategic features, and multiple events taking place over the next couple of months. You can read the full rundown from the devs of what's been added as the update is live for you to update the game right now.

King Arthur: Legends Rise – Hesitant Wings Hild

Hesitant Wings Hild has joined the roster of playable characters. Under the command of the god of vengeance "Vidar," Hild prepares to invade humanity while questioning whether complete obedience to the gods is truly just. In combat, she is especially effective against heavily armored enemy foes with skill sets that inflict Damage Over Time(DOT) based on Max HP and Effect Resistance, ultimately making her a formidable presence in both the Arena and Clan Wars.

The brand-new Event Arena is now available where players from the existing Arena leaderboard will have the opportunity to achieve top ranking and receive the coveted title of King Arthur's Legendary 200. Competitors can tactically leverage features such as Season Buffs, Enhanced Heroes, and Enhancement Buffs while battling powerful defense teams. Rewards are distributed based on player rankings, with higher placements yielding better prizes. The Hall of Conquerors has entered Season 2 where players face off against three boss monsters per season. Season 2 features new bosses, Blazing Gorgos and Ciaran. Players can earn rewards such as the Hero Memory Rudiment based on their final scores and seasonal rankings. Additionally, a new Equipment Engraving System allows players to imprint extra attributes onto their gear.

A series of special events is being rolled out to celebrate the game's half-year milestone. Players can earn points by completing missions—such as clearing dungeon—and exchange them for rewards including the 0.5 Anniversary Frame, Special Summon Ticket, Memory Rudiment Chest, and more. A second concurrent event enables players to trade collected resources for high-value items such as the Legendary Master Memory Stone, Memory Rudiment Chest, and Rate Up Summon Ticket. A new Attendance Event, designed for both new and returning players, has also launched. Participants can earn rewards including a Legendary Hero Summon Ticket and Special Summon Tickets. In addition, the monthly June Attendance Event offers Special Summon Tickets and a 6-Star Equipment Selection Chest.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!