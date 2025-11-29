Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazin Games, Glowmade, King Of Meat

King of Meat Has Releases a New Winter Update

King of Meat has a new Winter Update out now that has provided players a new Rush mode, as well as some holiday additions to enjoy

Article Summary King of Meat rolls out a Winter Update featuring the new Meat Milk Rush game mode for fast-paced PvP action.

Explore the festive Winter Plaza, a limited-time environment packed with seasonal events and aesthetics.

Save custom outfits and streamline your style with enhanced customization options in King of Meat.

Discover fresh Create Mode tools and enjoy the newly released King of Meat soundtrack on streaming platforms.

Amazon Games and developer Glowmade released a new Winter Update for King of Meat this month, giving players a few new options over the holidays. The biggest among them is the new Rush mode they are calling Meat Milk Rush, as well as a new Winter Plaza that will be up for the next several weeks while its cold outside. We have more details below as the content is currently live in the game.

Winter 2025 Update

New Rush Game Mode (including six new Rush specific levels) – Meat Milk presents: Meat Milk Rush! A new racing event for Contenders, with all your favourite King of Meat chaos, but faster! Dash past friends, foes, and fatalities in cutthroat PvP races for glory! There's time-based scoring as well as Meat Milk speed boost items. A new set of specials will also be available. (Solo time trials during the week, PvP races on weekends).

Meat Milk presents: Meat Milk Rush! A new racing event for Contenders, with all your favourite King of Meat chaos, but faster! Dash past friends, foes, and fatalities in cutthroat PvP races for glory! There's time-based scoring as well as Meat Milk speed boost items. A new set of specials will also be available. (Solo time trials during the week, PvP races on weekends). Winter Plaza – A festive new environment for players to explore

A festive new environment for players to explore Outfit Saving – Streamlined customisation with the ability to save favourite looks

Streamlined customisation with the ability to save favourite looks New Additions to Create Mode – New pieces and tools for even more inventive builds

New pieces and tools for even more inventive builds King of Meat Soundtrack – Available now on all streaming services

King of Meat

King of Meat is a colorful combat spectacle that pits Contenders against creative dungeon masterpieces. With a combination of creative co-op combat, user-generated dungeons, and ridiculous customization options, King of Meat brings countless possibilities to express your own creativity. Build your own dungeons to challenge other players, outsmart other Contenders and their cunning puzzles, or team up with your friends and fellow Contenders to defeat skeletons, trolls, and other ridiculous monsters. Or just outshine them all with your dazzling custom appearance. But make sure you bring the thunder! King of Meat puts you at the center of a survival gameshow set in the mystical and exciting world of Loregok. Progress with your corporate sponsors to unlock new outfits, weapons, attacks, or even new items to decorate your dungeons. Remember, it's all fun and games until someone loses an arm… then it's just fun.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!