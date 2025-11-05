Posted in: Dangen Entertainment, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Black Seven Studios, Kingdom of Night

Kingdom of Night Confirms Release Date With Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the isometric action-RPG Kingdom of Night, as the game has been given an early December release date

Article Summary Kingdom of Night launches in early December—watch the new action-packed isometric RPG trailer now.

Battle demonic forces and cults in an 80s-inspired Miami, AZ, with open-ended exploration and quests.

Choose from 3 classes and 9 subclasses, customize skill trees, and collect unique gear for your build.

Play solo or team up in local co-op for class synergy and intense demon-slaying action in every run.

Indie game developer Black Seven Studios and publisher Dangen Entertainment dropped a new trailer for Kingdom of Night, revealing the game's release date in the process. The trailer gives you a good 90 seconmds of content showing off more of the '80s-inspired isometric action-RPG, as you and your friends fight off a Satanic cult in an alternate 1987. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released on December 2, 2025.

Kingdom of Night

Hunt down nightmarish demons and save the town of Miami, AZ, in this 80s-themed, isometric action RPG. With an expansive, interconnected map and open-ended quests, explore freely while unraveling the main story. Experience a unique blend of coming-of-age drama, cosmic horror, and true love. One night, in 198X, in the small town of Miami, Arizona, a satanic cult unwittingly summons the ancient evil, Baphomet, catapulting the town into chaos. John, awoken by the kidnapping of his neighbor, sets out into the night to fight back against the demonic invasion and rescue his friends before it's too late…

Take control of John as his adventure leads him through an hour-by-hour experience of what could be everyone's last night on Earth. As John, you will encounter unearthly evils, Demon lords, afflicted townsfolk, high school bullies, and a torrent of engaging, serial-like side stories – all nested in a larger-than-life fantasy that brings the ultimate evil to a neighborhood near you. Choose your class, customize your abilities, and battle nightmarish creatures as you collect unique gear in order to infiltrate the massive lairs of demon lords that have taken over the town.

