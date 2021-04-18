King's Bounty 2 Finally Has A New Trailer To Show Us

Back in August, we got word from 1C Entertainment that King's Bounty 2 had been pushed to August. This week, we finally got a new trailer. This particular trailer revolves around the story as it is called "Unite Them or Fall", as we focus on the horrors that torment the magical world of Nostria. There's a conspiracy currently making a muck of the lands in this sequel to the turn-based tactical RPG series, and you'll be charged with ridding it from the four corners of the kingdom. The game is currently set to launch on August 24th, 2021 for all three consoles and PC. Enjoy the trailer!

Darkness descends over the world of Nostria. Conspiracy, sabotage and necromancy are overshadowing the country. Counties are demanding independence, bandits prowl the roads and rumors about the overwhelming power of Blight emerge from a whisper in the dark. The old king Claudius was poisoned and cannot lead the kingdom and so his son, Prince Adrian, must now unite the struggling lands while his power and faith fall under attack. But maybe a savior – the kingdom's last hope – is already here to fight back and finally restore peace and order in Nostria.

Four years in the making, the team of 150 developers is heading into the final stages of King's Bounty 2 development. With 200+ unique characters, a dynamic soundtrack, a detailed narrative with a more than 200,000-word script, a stunning world and over 50 hours of gameplay — the world of King's Bounty 2 is waiting to be discovered.

King's Bounty 2 allows gamers to pick one of three heroes, each with their own personality and unique skill set, and journey out into the fantasy world of Nostria. There is much to explore – from recruiting, developing and commanding your personal army to venturing into a choice-driven world full of betrayal, sacrifice and survival. With big, bustling towns, small hamlets, frozen wastes in the north, wide grasslands and oppressive wetlands, King's Bounty 2 offers the largest open world 1C Entertainment has ever created.