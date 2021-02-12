King's Bounty 2 Has Now Been Pushed To August 2021

Koch Media and 1C Entertainment revealed this week that King's Bounty 2 will now be coming out this August. The company broke the news today with a brand new trailer you can watch below, as the upcoming entry in the turn-based tactical RPG series was originally set to come out in March 2021. We now know the game will be released on August 24, 2021, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. According to the team, the date was revised to "ensure the best experience for players when the title launches later this year". We're guessing it was most likely pushed due to COVID-19 playing a part in the development, and rather than rushing it out with flaws they intend to release it as a finished game. We got a couple of quotes about the move from the team below.

"As a team, we had to make the difficult decision to move King's Bounty 2's release to a later point in 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver the best possible King's Bounty experience," said Nikolay Baryshnikov, CEO of 1C Entertainment. "We are currently at a stage where the content is complete and playable, but we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. The revised launch date will give us additional time for balancing, which is much needed for such an important project, with its ambitious open world, complex narrative and deep turn-based tactical and RPG mechanics," said Denis Maltzev, King's Bounty 2 producer. "Seeing the love and passion that you, our fans, put behind this project, we are grateful for all your support and ask for a little more patience. We are hoping that this won't feel like a long delay and please make sure to keep an eye on our news channels to receive the latest updates as we approach the new release date."