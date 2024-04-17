Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alawar, Egg or Chicken Games, Kingsgrave

Kingsgrave Receives New Launch Trailer Ahead Of Release

Check out the official launch trailer for Kingsgrave ahead of the game's release, which you can pick up on PC via Steam today.

Article Summary Launch trailer out for indie game Kingsgrave, now on Steam.

Resurrected king battles horrors to restore his kingdom.

Unlock new abilities and restore the realm for power.

Explore diverse biomes and combat disease-ridden monsters.

Indie game developer Egg or Chicken Games and publisher Alawar have released a launch trailer for the game Kingsgrave, as you can play the game today. The all-new adventure game inspired by classic Legend of Zelda titles has you taking a much more grim approach to helping out a kingdom in trouble. A resurrected king goes off on a journey to rid the place of the horrors that have taken over. Will you be able to bring your kingdom back to its former glory or perish again with it? Enjoy the trailer as the game is out now on Steam.

Kingsgrave

Arise, mighty monarch, from your prolonged slumber. A dreadful disease has struck the kingdom and taken away people's lives. Your lands have wilted, the rest of the subjects have abandoned their houses, and monsters created by fragments of diseased souls have come in their places, swallowing up all living beings. It is time, king, to awake and unite the fractured lands, vanquish the darkness, and lead your people to prosperity like old times. The fate of your realm depends on you!

Restore the Kingdom – Unlock new abilities by collecting resources, building houses, and slaying enemies to bring the smallfolk back home. The true power of the king lies in his domains and members – the more you restore, the mightier you become.

– Unlock new abilities by collecting resources, building houses, and slaying enemies to bring the smallfolk back home. The true power of the king lies in his domains and members – the more you restore, the mightier you become. Banish the Shadows – Destroy the plague creatures to save your subjects and clear the lands of rotting monsters to bring life back to the wastelands. Sharpen your combat skills and obtain more powerful equipment to overcome formidable adversaries.

– Destroy the plague creatures to save your subjects and clear the lands of rotting monsters to bring life back to the wastelands. Sharpen your combat skills and obtain more powerful equipment to overcome formidable adversaries. Explore a World in Ruins – Traverse woods, deserts, volcanoes, and other biomes in the handcrafted interconnected world. Solve cunning puzzles, uncover hidden paths, and navigate treacherous terrain. The path is filled with challenges and wonders, a journey worthy of a true king.

