Kirlia Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Fashion Week 2022
Fashion Week is now live in Pokémon GO, bringing Costumed Pokémon to the game. You can check out Tier Three in raids for three special event-specific fashionable species, including Bow Butterfree, Sunglasses Absol, and Top Hat Kirlia, all of whom can be Shiny. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Top Hat Kirlia in Pokémon GO during this exciting Fashion Week event.
Top Kirlia Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Kirlia counters as such:
- Mega Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Beedrill – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Chandelure – Hex, Shadow Ball
- Mega Alakazam – Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Banette – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Nihilego – Acid, Gunk Shot
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kirlia with efficiency.
- Hoopa Confined – Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Hoopa Unbound – Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Dialga – Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Giratina Origin Forme – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Roserade – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Darkrai – Snarl, Shadow Ball
- Genesect – Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb
- Excadrill – Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Overquil – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Kirlia can be defeated by solo trainers. Be sure that you go in with the best counters. Invest Stardust in your team as well to power them up and suit them with the correct moves.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that using Pinap Berries will offer you more Candy if you can successfully catch using them.
Shiny Odds
Top Hat Kirlia can be Shiny in Pokémon GO, but its rate is not yet known. Please note that Kirlia cannot be encountered in its Shiny form normally outside of this event, out of costume. Normally, you would have to catch and evolve a Shiny Ralts to obtain Shiny Kirlia.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!