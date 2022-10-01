Kirlia Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Fashion Week 2022

Fashion Week is now live in Pokémon GO, bringing Costumed Pokémon to the game. You can check out Tier Three in raids for three special event-specific fashionable species, including Bow Butterfree, Sunglasses Absol, and Top Hat Kirlia, all of whom can be Shiny. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Top Hat Kirlia in Pokémon GO during this exciting Fashion Week event.

Top Kirlia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Kirlia counters as such:

Mega Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Beedrill – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Chandelure – Hex, Shadow Ball

Mega Alakazam – Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Banette – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Nihilego – Acid, Gunk Shot

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kirlia with efficiency.

Hoopa Confined – Astonish, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound – Astonish, Shadow Ball

Dialga – Metal Claw, Iron Head

Giratina Origin Forme – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Roserade – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Darkrai – Snarl, Shadow Ball

Genesect – Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Excadrill – Metal Claw, Iron Head

Overquil – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kirlia can be defeated by solo trainers. Be sure that you go in with the best counters. Invest Stardust in your team as well to power them up and suit them with the correct moves.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that using Pinap Berries will offer you more Candy if you can successfully catch using them.

Shiny Odds

Top Hat Kirlia can be Shiny in Pokémon GO, but its rate is not yet known. Please note that Kirlia cannot be encountered in its Shiny form normally outside of this event, out of costume. Normally, you would have to catch and evolve a Shiny Ralts to obtain Shiny Kirlia.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!