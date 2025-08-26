Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: World Of Tanks: Modern Armor

KISS Joins World of Tanks Modern Armor For New Event

One of the most recognizable bands in the world, KISS, has been added to World of Tanks Modern Armor as part of a new event

Article Summary KISS joins World of Tanks Modern Armor for Metal Fest 2025, running now through September 15.

Four exclusive Premium tanks themed after KISS members bring new powers and special features to battles.

All-new PvE mode "Rush the Stage" features unique objectives and rewards across two action-packed weeks.

Players unlock animated 3D Hero Commanders, custom voiceovers, emblems, and KISS-themed Garage Gear.

Wargaming has revealed a brand-new event for World of Tanks Modern Armor, as KISS has been added to the game for Metal Fest 2025. Starting today and running until September 15, the band's classic lineup will be getting the WoT treatment, as the music-driven event brings two new challenges loaded with exclusive KISS-inspired rewards. As well as an all-new PvE mode on a specially designed map, several daily gifts, and other fun additions. We have the trailer and more info here before you dive in.

World of Tanks Modern Armor – Metal Fest 2025

Metal Fest rolls out four one-of-a-kind Premium tanks, each inspired by a classic KISS character: The Demon, The Starchild, The Spaceman, and The Catman. These machines bring pure KISS energy to the battlefield. The Demon wields a hellish flamethrower, The Starchild unloads fast-and-furious damage with a three-round autoloader, The Spaceman blasts in with rocket boosters to "fly" across the battlefield, and The Catman's guns scratch and claw through enemies with lightning speed. As an encore, each KISS Premium tank will blast "Rock and Roll All Nite" when players select it in the garage.

The KISS experience goes full throttle, way beyond the tanks. All four KISS personas come alive as fully animated 3D Hero Commanders, complete with custom voiceover. Gene Simmons powers The Demon, while Paul Stanley brings The Starchild to life. Players can also set up their favorite tanks and customizable garages with 2D Standard Commanders representing the band members as well as their fans, Emblems, Inscriptions, and themed Garage Gear, cranking up the energy around every match.

For the first time in its three-year history, Metal Fest is introducing an all-new "Rush the Stage" mode on a map designed especially for this event. The mode will run for two weeks, with players charging into battle in World War II tanks during the first week and Cold War tanks during the second. The objective is to capture three bases and destroy enemy tanks to earn points—the first team to reach 1,000 points wins and takes home great prizes! For those who prefer to play solo, a dedicated Personal Challenge will be available, offering a variety of exclusive KISS-branded rewards and discounts.

