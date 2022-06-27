Pokémon TCG Reveals Zeraora VSTAR & VMAX High-Class Deck

Alongside the upcoming July 2022 set Lost Abyss, the Pokémon TCG Japan will release two special high-class decks. These decks include Zeraora VSTAR & VMAX High-Class Deck and Deoxys VSTAR & VMAX High-Class Deck. Both of these include cards that will not appear in Lost Abyss and will indeed be exclusive to this deck, including the main V, VSTAR, and VMAX cards which will be the main appeal for collectors. Today, let's show off the main cards of the Zeraora VSTAR & VMAX High-Class Deck.

The fact that we're getting a V, VMAX, and VSTAR for each Pokémon is major incentive to me. I'm thinking that these will be included in the English-language Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, but if you collect Japanese cards, this deck will be the only product to include these. N-DESIGN Inc. takes on both the V and VMAX, which are the two best cards of the group in my opinion. The V uses deep rendering to make this 3D style look more hyper-detailed while the VMAX goes for a more cartoony style that works perfectly with the vibrant swirls of color in this card type. aky CG Works delivers the art for Zeraora VSTAR which is also a strong card, with beautifully rendered wisps of electricity vibrating off of this Mythical Pokémon's moving body.

The associated set, Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. This set and these two High-Class Decks, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022.