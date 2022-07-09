Kojima Productions Considers Legal Action After False Identification

Kojima Productions is considering taking legal action after founder Hideo Kojima's image was linked to Shinzo Abe's assassination this week.

You might be wondering how exactly we got to this point, as on the surface, it is confusing as to how the creator of Metal Gear and Death Stranding could possibly be accused of assassinating a political figure such as a Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. It all started yesterday, July 8th, when a far-right French politician named Damien Rieu posted the now-deleted tweet you see below. In it, he accused the far-left politicians of Japan of the assassination and used not one, not two, but THREE photos of Kojima, saying the man in the images was, in fact, the current suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, who is now in custody.

In a now deleted tweet, French far-right politician Damien Rieu accused the far-left of murdering Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and used photos of game developer Hideo Kojima instead of pictures of the current suspect Tetsuya Yamagami pic.twitter.com/2zpmL5kVnD — Nox Dawn 🐸 (@NoxDawn) July 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The tweet was deleted, but not before multiple French news outlets ran with the story, and within a matter of hours, it was online and across the globe that the video game icon's image was used as part of a political response on social media. Many quickly identified that it was Kojima and pointed out that it wasn't just a single image Rieu used for the post. This morning, Kojima Productions posted this tweet affirming that they condemn the spread of this false information and are considering taking legal action.

#KojimaProductions strongly condemns the spread of fake news and rumors that convey false information. We do not tolerate such libel and will consider taking legal action in some cases. pic.twitter.com/fDi0FR9kB0 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) July 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

It will be interesting to see how they proceed as they will more than likely have to file any legal paperwork in France and other jurisdictions, which could take some time considering court systems worldwide are recovering from the pandemic after massive unemployment in that field. So anything filed may take up to a year to two years to eventually see a judge. We'll keep an eye on the situation to see if anything develops.