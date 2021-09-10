Konami Celebrates The 35th Anniversary Of The Konami Code

Konami are doing something a little special for a special anniversary as the famous Konami Code turns 35 this year. The original hidden command was first introduced in the NES version of Gradius in 1986, and ever since then, it has become a fixture in several games over the past several decades of gaming. To celebrate the anniversary, the company decided that they were going to have some fun with music as they have officially launched a website that features information about the retro game series Arcade Archives, features new anniversary merchandise, and includes arrangements of retro Konami game tracks by artists DJ Tokyo Machine and DJ No.2.

DJ Tokyo Machine remixed music from fan-favorite NES title, Gradius, with an accompanying music video also created by the Tokyo Machine Team. DJ No.2 created a 'Five Game Remix' in the increasingly popular Lofi Hip Hop genre, featuring songs from NES titles Gradius, Ganbare Goemon! Karakuri Dōchū, Yie Ar Kung-Fu, TwinBee and Salamander. Adding to the retro theme is the Arcade Archives series, produced by HAMSTER Corporation. This collection of iconic video game titles was developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing classic games, including KONAMI titles such as Gradius and Yie Ar Kung-Fu. This series gives players access to masterpieces that established an era of video games. Players can even compare and compete with their scores worldwide via the global scoreboard. Arcade Archives is available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

You can check out the music that they have added on Spotify if you'd like to listen or download the tracks. No word yet if more will be coming, but we can't imaging this is the only thing they have planned for the future of this celebration. You can also enjoy a video with several tracks, which we have for you here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: KONAMI lofi hip hop for chill/study/relaxing beats!(Short Ver.) (https://youtu.be/kV0iz0Qc0lk)