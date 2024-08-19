Posted in: Bloober Team, Games, Konami, Silent Hill, Video Games | Tagged: PS5, silent hill, Silent Hill 2

Konami Drops New Silent Hill 2 Remake Story Trailer

Check out how the Silent Hill 2 Remake will look on the PS5, as Konami and Sony release an all-new story trailer for the game

Konami dropped a new trailer on the PlayStation side of things, as we got a good look at what the Silent Hill 2 Remake will look like on the PS5 with a new story trailer. Working with developer Bloober Team, they have gone out of their way to faithfully recreate the original 2001 survivor horror title, along with several improvements and changes to the gameplay to modernize it for current players. The latest trailer hits on the mysterious (and sometimes convoluted) storyline that drew players into the foggy town where James searches for his deceased wife, Mary, who somehow sent him a letter. Enjoy the latest trailer, as the game will be out on October 8, 2024.

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill. There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her… "My name… is Maria," the woman smiles. Her face, her voice… She's just like her. Experience a master class in psychological horror―lauded as the best in the series―on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds.

High-end Graphics and Sound: With ray tracing and other cutting-edge technical enhancements, the world of Silent Hill and its unsettling ambiance is even realer than before. And with the inclusion of new, immersive soundscapes, you'll feel like you're standing in the thick of it.

With ray tracing and other cutting-edge technical enhancements, the world of Silent Hill and its unsettling ambiance is even realer than before. And with the inclusion of new, immersive soundscapes, you'll feel like you're standing in the thick of it. Larger Environments: Explore locations and buildings that were once inaccessible or are newly added in the remake. Enjoy the same acclaimed story, even while you experience the town of Silent Hill with fresh eyes across an expanded map.

Explore locations and buildings that were once inaccessible or are newly added in the remake. Enjoy the same acclaimed story, even while you experience the town of Silent Hill with fresh eyes across an expanded map. Over-the-shoulder Camera: The remake moves from the original's fixed-camera viewpoints to an over-the-shoulder perspective, putting you closer to what James sees, for a more thrilling, more immersive experience as you explore the town and come face-to-face with monsters.

The remake moves from the original's fixed-camera viewpoints to an over-the-shoulder perspective, putting you closer to what James sees, for a more thrilling, more immersive experience as you explore the town and come face-to-face with monsters. Evolved Combat Gameplay: Familiar weapons like the steel pipe and handgun make their return, but now with an updated combat system. Avoid attacks with carefully timed dodges, aim-down sights, and more, making monster encounters more engaging and nerve-wracking than ever.

