Konami Officially Reveals eFootball Championship 2022

Konami announced a new set of dates for their upcoming esports tournament, the eFootball Championship 2022, set to kick off this June. As it was mentioned back in April, this competition has been split into two editions: the Championship Open and the Championship Pro. Each comes with its own set of rules and guidelines which players will need to adhere to, as well as their own schedules as one will basically be taking over most of June, while the other will happen from late June until the end of July. We also now have the list of professional football clubs that will be taking part in the Championship Pro, as you can see the seven in the promo here. Below we have more info on the dates for when these competitions will run.

eFootball Championship Open eFootball Championship Open is a public competition where eFootball 2022 users from around the world can enter and compete across a number of consoles including: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam. This year, eFootball Championship Open's World Finals will also see users able to compete in the mobile category for play on both iOS and Android devices. Round 1: Monday, June 27th – Sunday, July 3rd

Monday, June 27th – Sunday, July 3rd Round 2: Friday, July 8th – Monday, July 11th

Friday, July 8th – Monday, July 11th Round 3: Saturday, July 30th – Sunday, July 31st

Saturday, July 30th – Sunday, July 31st World Finals: Saturday, July 30th – Sunday, July 31st eFootball Championship Pro The eFootball Championship Pro will see eight of Europe's top clubs pit their professional esports teams against one another in a three-week showdown. The clubs competing in this year's tournament will be FC Barcelona, Manchester United, FC Bayern München, Arsenal, Celtic FC, AS Monaco, AS Roma, and Galatasaray. Draw For Matching: Saturday, June 4th

Saturday, June 4th Group Stage Days 1 & 2: Saturday, June 11th – Sunday, June 12th

Saturday, June 11th – Sunday, June 12th Group Stage Days 3 & 4: Saturday, June 18th – Sunday, June 19th

Saturday, June 18th – Sunday, June 19th Quarter-Final & Semi-Final: Saturday, June 25th

Saturday, June 25th Third-Place Play-Off & Final: Sunday, June 26th