Konami To Hold eFootball Championship 2022 This June

Konami announced this week they will be holding the eFootball Championship 2022 this year, with multiple events happening this June. The plan will be to open up the competition to many different players at various levels of skill from the beginners to the elite. There will be two competitions held this time around, the first being the Championship Pro 2022, which is the professional league of esports players who have been contracted through European football clubs, while the second will be the Championship Open 2022, in which esports players of all skill levels can participate. Both sides will eventually clash in a competition mode called Dream Team, which we have more info on below. As to the clubs, those teams have not been announced yet and probably won't until mid-May.

eFootball Championship Pro 2022

This is the professional league that esports players contracted to European football clubs will participate in. Professional players will be selected from the world top players and will compete 1v1 within eFootball 2022's new mode Dream Team to win the league. All games will be streamed online all over the world.

Qualifiers for the eFootball Championship Open 2022

The eFootball Championship Open 2022 is the largest official eSports tournament using the eFootball 2022 series in which users all over the world can participate. Users will not need to enter at Round 1, which will be started from June 2022. All users are able to enjoy just by participating in the relevant in-game challenge event. During previous seasons, over 8 million users worldwide participated in the aforementioned eFootball Open. Utilising the "Dream Team" game mode, the top-scoring players will earn the right to participate in higher and higher levels of the competition, culminating in World Finals, in which the No.1 player will be crowned. The world finals will be streamed online all over the world.

About Dream Team

Dream Team is the brand-new game mode where users can build an original team by signing players and managers, making use of in-game items (e.g. GP that users can acquire by playing different in-game matches), and competing against others users from around the world. Users can also develop and strengthen their players to match individual playstyles as well as organising their team through signing and developing players.