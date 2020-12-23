Konami Partners With The Argentine Football Association

Konami revealed this week that they have come to form a new partnership with the Argentine Football Association for PES 2021. As you might suspect from other simular deals and partnerships, the two will work together to bring the teams and players from the AFA into the game for everyone to use, both in the regular title and through esports competitions. According to the deal, Konami will continue to leverage the AFA logo and iconography for global promotional activities for its PES franchise including the in-game presence of the National Team, including branding through various marketing activations, signage and digital content platforms. We have a couple quotes about the deal below, but its basically business as usual for Konami while the AFA gets a little more promotion of their league in a popular global sports game.

In relation to this agreement, Claudio Tapia, President of AFA, highlighted: "We are very happy to announce this new agreement with Konami, one of the most important video game companies in the world. Since we assumed this management we have put a lot of focus on digital development of AFA and in everything related to esports. We know and are clear that these agreements are very important to position our brand throughout the world and especially with the younger audiences, who consume these games and find there a way to feel close to The Argentine National Team. Within the global expansion strategy of the AFA brand that we have been developing, this agreement is strategic and allows us to continue growing." "We are very excited about our future together," said Takayuki Kubo, President, Konami Digital Entertainment. We will work together and explore the different ways we can leverage our combined expertise and huge global reach to set a new standard in delivering football experiences and content to our respective fanbases worldwide."