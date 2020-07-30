Konami Releases Yu-Gi-Oh! NEURON For Mobile Devices

This week, Konami finally released a game they had been teasing for a moment as Yu-Gi-Oh! NEURON is now available for mobile. For those of you who are looking for a little competition out of the official trading card game, this is a companion app that essentially works as an all-in-one stop for you to do everything. The app is designed to add more to the Dueling experience, which includes features such as Life Point tracking, dice rolls, coin tosses, and Deck registration. If you're looking to become a Master Duelist, it's kind of a must-have. You can even register your Decks via the app by scanning them with their mobile's camera. You can read up more on it below along with some screenshots as you can currently download it for iOS and Android.

Yu-Gi-Oh! NEURON features the ability to save Decks in the Card Database, making it easy to search cards with the camera. Within this database, Duelists can search the card name, card text and link marker – a feature made even more accessible as cards can be displayed in eight different languages. Yu-Gi-Oh! NEURON also offers the latest news and Yu-Gi-Oh! Product information from Konami. Duel support with timer, Life Point tracker, counters, dice rolls, coin tosses and epic background music

Quick and easy Deck registration with the use of image recognition technology for up to 20 cards at a time

Powerful Deck Editor to build and share with others

Comprehensive card database, including convenient search and tracking features

Latest Forbidden & Limited List information

Access to the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! news and product information from KONAMI

Obtain a Card Game ID – necessary to take part in official Organized Play