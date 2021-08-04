Konami Reveals Next Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Booster Set: The Grand Creators

Konami dropped new info on their next planned booster set for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game with The Grand Creators. This particular set will be bringing with it three new strategies into gameplay, along with a new World Premiere Spell Card for Inzektors. Which was the winner of the 2020 Create-A-Card Project selected by the player community. The full breakdown of the set comes to 60 cards as this set will have 10 Ultra Rares, 15 Super Rares, and 35 Rares, with 15 cards in the set available as Collector's Rares. As for the individual packs (priced at $4 a pop) you'll get 7 cards (1 Foil card and 6 Rare cards) per pack. We have more info ont he set below as it will be released to the public on December 3rd.

The Grand Creators wills 3 new strategies into existence and features a brand-new, World Premiere Spell Card for Inzektors, the winner of the 2020 Create-A-Card Project, selected by the Yu-Gi-Oh! community! In addition, 15 more cards, a mix of old and new cards, will become Collector's Rares in this 60-card booster set. Here's a hint of what you can expect from each theme! Art that comes alive! These monsters pour their blood and sweat into their craft to create their masterpieces. Use as many Level 3 Psychic monsters in your Deck as you can to maximize the destructive potential of their Level 11 Synchro Monster.

A Dutiful Xyz Monster who saves souls! A theme with an Xyz Monster that repels evil.

An exciting adventure awaits you! Gather your fellowship and become the hero of your own Duel!

The Grand Creators will also contain the card created as a result of the 2020 Create-A-Card Project, a powerful Spell Card that will enhance "Inzektor" Decks and strategies to a whole new level! Make sure your Inzektor Deck is sleeved up and ready to go! This powerful Spell Card can pull an "Inzektor" monster or Equip Spell out of your Deck and either Special Summon it or equip it to an "Inzektor" monster! Inzektors were chosen by the fans through a series of single-elimination polls, emerging victorious out of the 16 themes that were part of the project. Fans were tasked with choosing which theme should receive a World Premiere card in a 2021 product, as well as what card type it should be, and what kind of product it should be released in. They chose an Inzektor Spell Card to be released in one of 2021's 60-card booster sets, and fittingly, The Grand Creators is the stage this new card will debut on.