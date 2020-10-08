Konami Reveals Two New Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Releases For February 2021

Konami revealed two new sets of cards being released for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, both of which will be out in February 2021. The two products in question are the Blazing Vortex booster set, set to be released on February 5th for $4 a pack, and the Structure Deck: Freezing Chains which will drop on February 19th for $10 per deck. Blazing Vortex will contain 100 new cards including 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rare cards. Meanwhile, each of the Freezing Chains decks includes 46 cards (41-card Main Deck + 5-card Extra Deck), which will have 37 Commons, 3 Super Rares, 6 Ultra Rares, and 1 Double-sided Deluxe Game Mat/Dueling Guide. You can read about both sets below and check out the packaging art for both.

Level up your game with 100 new cards to play and collect including a reimagining of Chazz Princeton's "Armed Dragon" cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX animated series. Play them on their own or combine them with the original "Armed Dragon" cards to create a hard-hitting new strategy that aims to unleash a brand-new version of Armed Dragon LV10 and power it all the way up to 10000 ATK! Phantom Rage introduced 17 new World Premiere cards, but Blazing Vortex ups the ante with 19 World Premiere cards! Blazing Vortex both debuts a new combat-crazed World Premiere theme and spices things up with some World Premiere cards that turn the rules of engagement on their head, including a new Continuous Trap Card that forces Duelists to take turns playing their monster effects

Originating in the very first Hidden Arsenal, the Ice Barrier strategy puts the freeze on opposing strategies while preparing to finish them off with their incredible Synchro Monsters! "Ice Barrier" monsters work as a team to suppress your opponent's actions. There are "Ice Barrier" monsters that weaken opposing monsters, prevent your opponent from Tribute Summoning, delay the activation of Spell Cards, prevent attacks, and more, but only if you control a second "Ice Barrier" monster. If that second monster also has a similar suppression effect, you'll get both effects! The most famous "Ice Barrier" monster of all, Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier, returns in a new, even more destructive form in Structure Deck: Freezing Chains! Not only does this new Synchro Monster banish up to 3 cards your opponent controls, it also Summons the original Trishula if your opponent destroys it! This new Trishula can find a home in any strategy that can use Synchro Monsters, so don't miss your chance to add this powerful monster to your Extra Deck.