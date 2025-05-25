Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2025

Konami Reveals Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel & Duel Links WCS 2025 Details

Konami dropped new details about both the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel & Duel Links World Championship 2025 and how to participate

Article Summary Konami announces Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2025 for Master Duel and Duel Links in Paris

Master Duel players get Red Supernova Dragon rewards and Branded theme Secret Pack this season

Duel Links offers double login campaigns for Speed Duel and Rush Duel with rare card giveaways

World Championship 2025 qualifiers kick off May and June; key dates set for Duelists worldwide

Konami has revealed some of the early details of how we're getting to the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2025 for both Master Duel and Duel Links. The organizers gave a slight roadmap of how things will work out for people to compete in both titles, as we wait for finer details on the TCG participation, with a hint at rewards and other content along the way. We have those details for you here as we see a path to the WCS 2025 in Paris, France, happening from August 29-31.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's Red-Hot Rewards and "Branded" Brilliance

The Red Supernova Dragon, part of the fan-favourite Red Dragon Archfiend theme, will welcome loyal Master Duel players that log in throughout this year's campaign, rewarding them with a free UR Royal Finish Card, an exclusive Icon, and 1,000 Gems as part of the celebration. Duelists will also be ecstatic to see that the popular Branded theme will receive an all-new Secret Pack: New Frontier. This Pack will include four alternate artworks for Fallen of Albaz, Incredible Ecclesia, the Virtuous, Aluber, the Jester of Despia, and Blazing Cartesia, the Virtuous, the latter of which graces the Pack artwork. The key dates to remember for Master Duel players are as follows:

Login Campaign begins: May 27

May 27 Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2025 Qualifiers Stage 1: June 3 – 15

June 3 – 15 Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2025 Qualifiers Stage 2: June 12 – June 16

Duel Links Races Towards WCS in both Speed Duel and Rush Duel

Launched earlier this month, Duel Links players are fortunate enough to receive two separate login campaigns for Speed Duel and Rush Duel, offering twice as many rewards for dedicated Duelists!

Rush Duel: Duelists have been able to obtain the illustrious Master of the Sevens Road since May 9

Duelists have been able to obtain the illustrious Master of the Sevens Road since May 9 Speed Duel: Duelists have been able to obtain a special finish Number C39: Utopia Ray Victory since May 17

Additional rewards include Dream UR Tickets (Glossy), SR/UR Tickets (Prismatic), 1000 Gems, 100 Box Chips, and Chronicle Card Processing options, including "Aurora Processing," "Rim Color Gold," and "Name Color Gold." Key dates for Duel Links Duelists:

Login Campaign (Rush Duel): Live since May 9, 2025 – ends September 16, 2025

Live since May 9, 2025 – ends September 16, 2025 Login Campaign (Speed Duel): Live since May 17, 2025 – ends September 16, 2025.

Live since May 17, 2025 – ends September 16, 2025. Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2025 Qualifiers (Rush Duel & Speed Duel categories): Begin May 26 with Rush Duel ending June 2 and Speed Duel ending June 9

