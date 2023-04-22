Konami Signs As Exclusive eFootball Partner of Tigres UANL Konami has signed another new partnership with a football club to be a part of eFootball, as Tigres UANL joins on.

Konami has announced another partnership this week tied to the eFootball series as they have revealed a new deal with Tigres UANL. As it has been revealed with previous deals, this one will bring the colors, stadium, players, and more into the franchise as fans will be able to play as their favorite football club. And you'll start seeing branding and marketing for the game at the stadium itself during games at home, like other teams have been doing. We got more details on the deal below, along with a couple of quotes from both parties.

"The partnership between Konami and Los Tigres provides the eFootball series creators with significant access to the club's facilities, enabling the development team to recreate all elements true to life. Konami is running a special in-game promotion in eFootball, where members of the current Tigres UANL squad can be signed to the "Dream Team" of any eFootball user. Special Tigres UANL card art celebrating the announcement has been made to commemorate the partnership."

"We are delighted to welcome Los Tigres to our family of partners and to be part of theirs, "said Yuta Kose, President, Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. " This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for us to engage with users around the world with one of Mexico's premiere clubs. With Tigres, we are taking it one extra step to include Estadio Universitario in a later update of eFootball".

"We are thrilled to join the Konami family and have our image, crest, and uniform in this video game, including our beloved Volcán," said Mauricio Culebro, President of Tigres. "For the Club, it is of the utmost importance to continue adding international partners that help us take our brand to much higher levels, and the fact that a brand with global significance, such as Konami, is partnering with us allows us to continue advancing in the objectives we set in our 2022-2026 strategic plan".