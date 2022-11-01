Kowloon High-School Chronicle Will Release On November 10th

Arc System Works revealed that they will be bringing the remastered version of Kowloon High-School Chronicle to Steam on November 10th. The team has taken the 18-year-old title and given it the once over to make it the best version they possibly can for PC players to enjoy. This version came out earlier this year on PlayStation and got some killer reviews on the work they did, so we're expecting the PC version to be the same with some minor changes. We have more info on the game from the team below.

"Kowloon High-School Chronicle is a hybrid RPG, adventure, and first-person simulation game originally released in 2004 in Japan. In Shinjuku, Tokyo, a young man appears as a transfer student at Kamiyoshi Academy. While he seems like a normal student, he is actually a treasure hunter. His mission is to discover a mysterious ruin hidden deep beneath the school. Accompanied by his new friends from school, he sets out to discover the mysteries of a super ancient civilization. However, numerous traps, monsters called ""Kehito"" that lurk within the ruins, and the clutches of the ""student council"" stand in his way! Build your relationship with friends, solve puzzles, dodge traps, defeat enemies, and discover the great mysteries and treasure sealed beneath the school!"

Remastered Graphics – Kowloon Highschool Chronicle is brought into the modern era through redone, high-definition art and graphics that match the beautiful character designs, challenging gameplay, and compelling story.

– Kowloon Highschool Chronicle is brought into the modern era through redone, high-definition art and graphics that match the beautiful character designs, challenging gameplay, and compelling story. Innovative Conversation System – Players can express themselves throughout the game story via feelings and actions like an angry glare, loving touch, or bizarre lick. How characters in the world view you depends on how straight (or insane) players present themselves.

– Players can express themselves throughout the game story via feelings and actions like an angry glare, loving touch, or bizarre lick. How characters in the world view you depends on how straight (or insane) players present themselves. Deep, Challenging Gameplay – Players can select from a variety of different friends, allies, and classmates as they adventure the darkest of dungeons in search of untold wealth and more. Players are challenged to build their team with care as they take on enemies and venture into dungeons to avoid certain doom.