Halo Infinite Receives New Winter Update With Numerous Features

Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries have released the latest update for Halo Infinite as we dive into the winter content. The game's biggest addition for all of the content coming is the Forge section, which will be making a grand return soon, but for now, is just in beta format. We have the rundown of everything you can experience in the latest update, which is available right now, and you can get more in-depth info about it from their latest blog.

Forge Beta : Halo's legendary creation tool is back and more powerful than ever, boasting a vast suite of additions and improvements to empower community cartographers with advanced and accessible tools. The Forge Beta launches with six canvas maps, a new visual scripting engine, object scaling, bot support, huge budget increases, file-sharing capabilities, and much more to help you create and share your maps, modes, and prefabs.

Match XP & New Battle Pass: The Winter Update marks the first major step toward evolving Halo Infinite's progression experience with Match XP Beta. Built on player feedback, Match XP rewards players for completing matches, with additional XP for performance (e.g., win/lose, end-of-match placement, etc.). Try it out with the Winter Update's free, never-expiring, 30-tier Battle Pass that features fan-favorite Halo: Reach -themed cosmetics.

New Multiplayer Maps & Game Mode: Two new multiplayer arena maps – Argyle and Detachment – are added to the rotation, both built entirely within Forge. Argyle is a tight, indoor map set within the narrow corridors of a UNSC vessel, while Detachment is a once-abandoned UNSC facility set atop a rocky outcropping. New mode Covert One-Flag is a unique variant on one-flag CTF, with the attacking team equipped with Active Camo, while the defending team possesses Threat Sensors.

Campaign Network Co-Op, Mission Replay, and New Achievements: Jump in with up to three of your friends and experience the epic Halo Infinite campaign together in Campaign Network Co-Op. Cross-play is supported across all Xbox devices and PC, and progress and unlocks are shared across all players – so everyone benefits! Should you want to relive a specific part of the campaign or need to gather any remaining collectibles, you can replay any of the missions from the TACMAP. 24 new Achievements have also been added.