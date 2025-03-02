Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kromlech, Perun Creative

Kromlech Drops New Teaser Trailer With Early Access Plans

After not hearing anything new about the game for over a year and a half, Kromlech drops a new teaser aiming for Early Access

Article Summary Kromlech debuts a crisp teaser trailer, unveiling substantial updates after a long period of quiet development.

Indie studio Perun Creative spotlights Kromlech’s evolving world with deep lore, immersive settings, and dynamic combat.

Steam teases an Early Access debut for Kromlech in 2025, promising fresh challenges, innovative mechanics, and surprises.

Dive into immersive sandbox adventures as you conquer fierce foes, uncover secrets, and craft your epic legend.

Indie game developer and publisher Perun Creative dropped a new teaser trailer this past week for their action-adventure game Kromlech. The last time we heard anything significant about this one was back in June 2023 when it was first announced, and at the time, they were aiming to have the game out in 2024. But as always with game development, plans change. This new teaser isn't long, but it shows off where the game has come since then. What's more, the Steam page for the game is now teasing an Early Access release for sometime in 2025. Enjoy the trailer!

Kromlech

Play as Cronach, a lone adventurer living through the world's last days. Carefully decide on how you will spend those days, which treasures you will find, what friends or enemies you will make, and how you will be known. Do not despair, for nothing happens without reason. Make good use of the time you have left and you may discover what is going on… and maybe even learn how to stop it, so that you may enjoy your hard-earned coin.

A World of Adventure – The game world has been meticulously crafted by hand and offers an immersive sandbox experience with a high level of reactivity. Discover its secrets, pillage its treasures, slay its inhabitants—none are safe from your blade. Become the hero the world needs… or the menace it deserves.

– The game world has been meticulously crafted by hand and offers an immersive sandbox experience with a high level of reactivity. Discover its secrets, pillage its treasures, slay its inhabitants—none are safe from your blade. Become the hero the world needs… or the menace it deserves. Choose Your Path – There are many ways to customize your build and style of play. Inscribe your equipment with words of power, drink mystical brews, cover your body with warpaint, refine your feats of battle, sacrifice to the gods, and reach mastery through practice and dedication.

– There are many ways to customize your build and style of play. Inscribe your equipment with words of power, drink mystical brews, cover your body with warpaint, refine your feats of battle, sacrifice to the gods, and reach mastery through practice and dedication. Crush Your Enemies – The combat system offers many ways to deal with your enemies. Exploit their weaknesses with precise strikes or rip their armor to shreds. Pummel them with brute force or skillfully weave through the fray. Let the heat of battle consume you and show them the meaning of fear.

– The combat system offers many ways to deal with your enemies. Exploit their weaknesses with precise strikes or rip their armor to shreds. Pummel them with brute force or skillfully weave through the fray. Let the heat of battle consume you and show them the meaning of fear. Become a Legend – Grow more powerful by overcoming challenges and gaining renown. Perform heroic deeds, defeat perilous foes, and fulfill solemn oaths. Your triumphs shall earn you new epithets—heroic names of great power. But beware, for fame is a sword that cuts both ways.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!