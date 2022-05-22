Krut: The Mythic Wings Will Be Released This July

Blowfish Studios revealed over the weekend that Krut: The Mythic Wings has been given a release date for PC and consoles this July. Developed by GoodJob Multimedia and Pixel Perfex, and producer RSU Horizon, the game is a side-scrolling hack-and-slash platformer with its story rooted in Southeast Asian lore. You will play a Krut warrior named Vera who has taken on a heroic and trial-filled journey to free his people from that of a tyrannical warlord named Zulla. The game will be released on PC via Steam as well as all three major consoles (including next-gen) on July 12th, 2022.

A great Krut warrior named Vera seeks the ancient land of his ancestors. His heart burns with a searing flame, which can only be extinguished through liberating his people from the evil Zulla's tyranny. Endowed with the legendary Silver Wings, the young soldier sets off in search of elemental magic to restore the Wings' true power. Charge through the vibrant landscapes of the infamous Himmaphan Island, including lush forests, castle ruins, burning cities, and more. Defeat the fantastic beasts prowling each region, with an array of quick-attack combos. Use the power of flight, for the advantage in both the land and sky. Exchange spirit orb pieces to enhance Vera's Attack, Defense, Wing Power, and other abilities. Skillfully time critical hits and precise stuns to subdue the six great guardians, collect corresponding elemental spirits, and overcome the corrupt power of the island.

"Krut: The Mythic Wings is lovingly based on the story told in the beautifully animated Thai film Krut: The Himmaphan Warriors," said Ben Lee, co-founder of Blowfish Studios. "The team has worked passionately to showcase not only a classic hero's tale, but also to proudly represent the historic customs of their local region. Coupled with classic speedrun-friendly platforming, Krut makes a culturally significant and nostalgic package."