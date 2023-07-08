Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Krzyżacy - The Knights Of The Cross, Neverland Entertainment, Olive Panda Studio

Krzyżacy – The Knights Of The Cross Arrives On Steam This Month

Krzyżacy - The Knights Of The Cross has an official release date for Steam as you'll see the game come out later this month.

Indie game developer and publisher Olive Panda Studio, along with Neverland Entertainment, have given Krzyżacy – The Knights Of The Cross a release date. The team confirmed the game would be coming to Steam on July 20th, as players will be able to experience the deckbuilding Medieval RPG for themselves, based on a novel by the same name. By all accounts, this will not be early access or a demo, this is the full game, ready to go in about two weeks. Enjoy the info and trailer below.

"The story is adapted from the Nobel Prize-winning work Krzyżacy – The Knights of the Cross by Henryk Sienkiewicz, and tells the life and death struggles between the Polish-Lithuanian people and the aggressive Teutonic Knights in the 15th century. Play as a knight, embark on the medieval adventure, search for companions, collect diverse cards, and help Polish-Lithuanian Alliance defeat the Teutonic Knights in the Battle of Grunwald. Meet over 30 unique teammates! Pirate captain from the sea, alchemist seeking the philosopher's stone, or noble lady aspiring to be a knight. More than 30 teammates have their own storylines. By completing the storylines, you can learn about their personalities and pasts, and get their exclusive cards or relics. Some teammates can only be recruited conditionally. Leveling up, unlocking achievements, or completing specific tasks."

"Recruited teammates are the game changer with their exclusive skills. The ultra skills' special effects spice up the battles further! Teammates can release their exclusive skills with stunning special effects, and they are triggered by the way you play cards. Strategize your cards and teammates to maximize your battle capacity! Strategize and create builds centering characters skills! Preferring active teammate skills as often as possible, or playing a safer way with more defenses, is up to you. Choose the right cards, teammates, and relics to create your unique combat styles. Teammates will respond to your card actions. Teammates will respond to the player's card actions and record the skill points used when playing cards, determining their own actions during the match. Bosses also have special mechanisms. They increase the cost of specific cards or remove debuffs. Developing a strategy to beat them!"

