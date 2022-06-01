Kyogre Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022

It's Pokémon GO Fest 2022 time, which means that we are in for a month of incredible raids. Kicking everything off is Kyogre, who will be back for a week that will indeed run through the GO Fest weekend. Kyogre is one of the most powerful and iconic Legendary Pokémon in the game, so prepare for an active week of raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Water-type Legendary, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Tapu Koko's 100% IVs.

Top Kyogre Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Kyogre counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Thunderbolt)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kyogre with efficiency.

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Tapu Bulu (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Celebi (Magical Leaf, Leaf Storm)

Tapu Koko (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

It will take three Trainers to take Kyogre down. However, going in with four to six trainers is a more reliable bet, though, if top counters can't be guaranteed. Sometimes, you just cannot guarantee what other Trainers will bring in.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kyogre will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!