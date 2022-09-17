Lairon Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Test Your Mettle

The Test Your Mettle event is now live in Pokémon GO. In addition to featuring the Ultra Beasts Kartana and Celesteela, this event features Steel-type Pokémon in raids including Tier One, Tier Three, and Mega Raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Lairon, perfect your catching strategy, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate.

Top Lairon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Lairon counters as such:

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Superpower

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Lairon with efficiency.

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Pheromosa: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Lairon can be defeated by solo trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two Pokémon GO players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would try Pinap Berries on Lairon first, though, as it is an evolved form and offers more Candy.

Shiny Odds

Lairon cannot be encountered in its Shiny form, even though both Aron and now Aggron can. In order to get a Shiny Lairon, you much catch and evolve a Shiny Aron.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!