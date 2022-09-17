Lairon Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Test Your Mettle

The Test Your Mettle event is now live in Pokémon GO. In addition to featuring the Ultra Beasts Kartana and Celesteela, this event features Steel-type Pokémon in raids including Tier One, Tier Three, and Mega Raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Lairon, perfect your catching strategy, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate.

Lairon in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Lairon in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

Top Lairon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Lairon counters as such:

  • Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
  • Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
  • Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast
  • Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast
  • Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
  • Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Superpower

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Lairon with efficiency.

  • Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
  • Breloom: Counter, Dynamic
  • Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat
  • Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
  • Pheromosa: Low Kick, Focus Blast
  • Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake
  • Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower
  • Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
  • Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Lairon can be defeated by solo trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two Pokémon GO players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would try Pinap Berries on Lairon first, though, as it is an evolved form and offers more Candy.

Shiny Odds

Lairon cannot be encountered in its Shiny form, even though both Aron and now Aggron can. In order to get a Shiny Lairon, you much catch and evolve a Shiny Aron.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!

