Lake Adds New Update Where You Can Pet The Cat

Whitethorn Games have given Lake a brand new update where you can now pet the cat, among other things in your cozy postal journey

Article Summary Lake's new update adds the long-awaited feature where players can pet the cats in this cozy postal adventure.

The update introduces an Endless Mode, allowing continuous gameplay without new stories or dialogue after game completion.

In Lake, players take on the role of Meredith, delivering mail in her rustic hometown during a relaxing two-week stay.

Experience life in 1986, free from modern technology, and choose your activities in a branching slice-of-life narrative.

Indie game developer Gamious and publisher Whitethorn Games released a brand new update for Lake recently, which they called the "Pet The Cat" update, giving you the ability to do just that. After being highly requested by players who enjoy the game, the devs added the option in to pet the cats you come across in the cozy postal title. But that isn't the only addition, as they have added a new Endless Mode where you can jump back into The Goose and keep on delivering mail as long as you want, but you have to complete the game first. This mode has no new stories or dialog; it is just a chance to do more of what you like. You can see more of the update in the video here.

Lake

Travel back to 1986 and take on the role of 40-something-year-old Meredith, who leaves the fast-paced drudgery of her big city life and returns to her quiet, rustic hometown. During her two-week stay in the beautiful lakeside community of Providence Oaks, Oregon, she'll fill in for her father – the local mail carrier – where she will not only deliver letters and parcels to new and old friendly faces but will also rekindle old friendships, make new ones, and maybe even find romance. At the end of her vacation, will Meredith return to the big city, or will she choose a different path for her life? It's up to players to steer the story how they see fit in this slice-of-life interactive game.

Travel back to 1986 and escape to a beautiful, rustic town that is free of the stresses of smartphones, the Internet, and social media.

Ditch that city life and desk job and go to drive your father's mail truck in rural Oregon, or kick up your feet and let auto-pilot do the work.

Choose from a variety of after-work activities that include hanging with friends, helping out your neighbors, or staying in with a good book.

Experience a branching story that doesn't shy away from slice-of-life themes. Like life, there are no right or wrong answers.

