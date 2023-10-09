Posted in: Games, Iceberg Interactive, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Land Of The Vikings, Laps Games

Land Of The Vikings Launches Version 1.0 On Steam Today

Laps Games and Iceberg Interactive have released Land Of The Vikings for Steam this week, as players can now dive into the full version.

Indie game developer Laps Games and Publisher Iceberg Interactive have officially launched the full version of Land Of The Vikings this morning. After being in Early Access since last November, the team have made improvements at a steady pace to where we got the finalized game in under a year. We have the latest trailer and info below as the game is now live.

In Land of the Vikings, players must endure the harsh elements and navigate the treacherous terrain of the Viking age. Fell trees, cultivate crops, hunt wildlife, mine precious ores, and fish in the bountiful seas and fjords. Managing resources efficiently is vital to surviving the brutal winters and expanding your settlement. Unique Villagers: Each villager in your settlement is a distinct character with over 20 individual characteristics. Assign tasks based on their skills and abilities. Not all Vikings are created equal, so strategic planning is key to success.

Each villager in your settlement is a distinct character with over 20 individual characteristics. Assign tasks based on their skills and abilities. Not all Vikings are created equal, so strategic planning is key to success. Expand Your Clan: As your settlement flourishes, more Vikings will seek refuge with your clan. You have the choice to welcome them into your fold or turn them away. Over time, your Vikings will establish families, ensuring the growth and prosperity of your village.

As your settlement flourishes, more Vikings will seek refuge with your clan. You have the choice to welcome them into your fold or turn them away. Over time, your Vikings will establish families, ensuring the growth and prosperity of your village. Weather the Storm: From earthquakes to lightning-sparked fires, the Viking world is rife with disasters that threaten your settlement. The seasons bring their own challenges, including storms, blizzards, and bone-chilling winters. Prepare by stockpiling enough firewood and food to keep your Vikings warm and well-fed.

From earthquakes to lightning-sparked fires, the Viking world is rife with disasters that threaten your settlement. The seasons bring their own challenges, including storms, blizzards, and bone-chilling winters. Prepare by stockpiling enough firewood and food to keep your Vikings warm and well-fed. Trade and Conquer: Establish trade routes to neighboring settlements, acquiring goods and gold to enhance your village. Send out daring raiding parties to plunder foreign villages for riches and fame points. Train and strengthen your Vikings to ensure victory and everlasting glory.

Establish trade routes to neighboring settlements, acquiring goods and gold to enhance your village. Send out daring raiding parties to plunder foreign villages for riches and fame points. Train and strengthen your Vikings to ensure victory and everlasting glory. Freedom to Build: Build your village without constraints, designing it as you see fit to increase your Vikings' happiness. Erect awe-inspiring monuments to Odin or Freya and personalize the appearance of your Viking ships. Shape the very houses in your settlement with the Building Editor.

Build your village without constraints, designing it as you see fit to increase your Vikings' happiness. Erect awe-inspiring monuments to Odin or Freya and personalize the appearance of your Viking ships. Shape the very houses in your settlement with the Building Editor. Yggdrasil – The Tech Tree of Life: Unlock new structures and bonuses by expending Fame points within the Tree of Life. Dive into the art of beer brewing, establish a cozy Tavern for your villagers to unwind, or invest in goat farming to produce wool and fabric for better clothing. As the quality of life and resources improves, your Vikings will thrive, and your settlement will flourish.

