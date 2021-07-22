Larcenauts Receives The Massive Immersion Overload Update

Impulse Gear Inc. has released a brand new update for Larcenauts as the game gets a massive content upgrade with Immersion Overload. The update, not to sound too cheezy about it, is totally for the fans of the game as the team took a ton of feedback of what people wanted to see, wanted to be added, and wanted to be fixed, and essentially gave it to them in one update. Localized text, cross-play, a new mode, a new free skin for Calima, and more. We got the list below as this update is now live in the game.

Manual Reloads: An immersive new reload system option that lets the player perform actions to manually reload their weapon for maximum realism. This, with Style and Automatic reload options allow players to tailor the reload mechanic to their liking.

Two-handed Pivot Aiming: Players can now select an all-new aiming mode that uses the position of both hands to aim weapons, keeping them in control and in the action.

Immersive Sprint: A new sprint mode option where players retain control of their hands while sprinting. Players can simply aim their weapon downward to start sprinting.

Cross-play Lobbies: Cross-play lobbies are now live. SteamVR and Oculus players can now join each other's lobby by entering a player's unique lobby code.

Native support for bHaptics TactSuit vests: This third-party wearable interprets in-game actions into haptic feedback that the player can feel when wearing the bHaptics TactSuit vest.

Free New skin for Calima: Impulse Gear are giving away a brand-new cosmetic skin for Calima, the Infiltrator, for free to all users who login before the end of July, 2021.

Spatialized VOIP in lobby: Players in the social lobby will now hear their friends VOIP spatialized.

Localized text: English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean. Full in-game text localization of the noted languages, including localized dialog for Captain Kas in the tutorial.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Larcenauts – Immersion Overload | Oculus Quest + Rift Platforms and SteamVR (https://youtu.be/dU_5TehSYPo)