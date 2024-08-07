Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BAD Spiele Studio, Last Spartan: Glory Over Madness

Last Spartan: Glory Over Madness Announces Release Date

BAD Spiele Studio has confirmed the official release for Last Spartan: Glory Over Madness on PC, with consoles happening next year

Article Summary Last Spartan: Glory Over Madness hits Steam on November 1, 2024; console release set for Q1 2025.

Experience a roguelike, dice-driven adventure set in a hauntingly twisted Ancient Greece.

Play as Leonidas, crafting powerful dice and forging alliances with Greek gods for unique abilities.

Engage in a story-driven campaign blending Greek mythology with Lovecraftian horror in a 2.5D world.

Indie game developer and publisher BAD Spiele Studio has confirmed the official release date for Last Spartan: Glory Over Madness. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a roguelike dice-driven adventure that has been set amidst the crumbling backdrop of Ancient Greece, paired with a dark Lovecraftian story. The game will officially make its way over to Steam on November 1, 2024, with additional releases happening for all three major consoles sometime in Q1 2025. For now, enjoy the official release date trailer above as we wait to see when the console edition will drop.

Last Spartan: Glory Over Madness

Embody the legendary Leonidas, thrust into a nightmarish realm where iconic Greek myths collide with the horrifying creations of H.P. Lovecraft. Explore a twisted ancient Greece, where each turn-based encounter hinges on the strategic roll of a custom dice set. Forget blind luck! You'll meticulously craft your dice with powerful abilities throughout your journey, creating a unique and personalized arsenal for every run. The weight of your choices rests heavily on your Spartan shoulders. Wise decisions unlock powerful rewards, blessings, and alliances with the Greek pantheon. One misstep, however, could lead you down a path of crippling curses and agonizing madness. Can you maintain your sanity and conquer the encroaching darkness?

Prepare for every roll of the dice and forge alliances with a pantheon of legendary Greek deities! Unlock Ares, Hera, Apollo, Hephaestus, and six more gods, each offering a unique class and specialized abilities. Experiment with diverse strategies to conquer the monstrous hordes that threaten your sanity and glory. Myth and madness collide in this unique title that seamlessly blends the captivating tales of Greek mythology with the chilling horror of H.P. Lovecraft. Expect unspeakable foes and unsettling environments as you navigate a story-driven campaign presented in a stylized 2.5D world.

