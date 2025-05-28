Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Latest Dune: Awakening Video Shows Off The Mid-To-Endgame Content

Get a better look at what's to come in Dune: Awakening, as the latest showcase video highlights the mid-to-endgame content

Article Summary New Dune: Awakening video showcases mid-to-endgame content and dynamic server politics.

Explore the power struggles of the Landsraad and interact with houses and guilds on Arrakis.

Experience both PvE and PvP gameplay in a massive, persistent online world filled with intrigue.

Survive shifting deserts, master Fremen survival skills, and race to discover new territories weekly.

Funcom has a brand new video out today for Dune: Awakening, as the team showoff more content for the title, including what to expect when you get to the endgame. This showcase, which you can see above, delves into more of the houses and guilds that run Arrakis, and how you'll navigate the power struggle of the Landsraad. Every server has one, and you'll need them to sway power in your favor, or find out who they favor and find ways to make them less favorable. Not to mention a better look at both PvE and PvP gameplay. Enjoy the video as the game will be released on June 10, 2025.

Dune: Awakening

More than just survival, Dune: Awakening offers a large-scale, persistent, and highly immersive world with social hubs bustling with other players, server-wide politics and intrigue, and a cinematic storyline that will leave you at the edge of your seat. The Fremen have vanished. Paul Atreides was never born. Lady Jessica obeyed the Bene Gesserit and gave birth to a girl. Duke Leto Atreides survived the assault on Arrakeen and is now locked in a brutal conflict with the Harkonnen over Arrakis and its precious spice.

In this unique but still familiar take on the iconic sci-fi universe of Dune, you begin as a prisoner sent to Arrakis to uncover the mystery of the Fremen's disappearance. Following in the footsteps of the mysterious desert tribe, you will learn the true meaning of desert power as you rise from a nameless survivor to becoming an agent of the Atreides or the Harkonnen. Alone, with friends or any of the hundreds of players you share Arrakis with, can you survive the most dangerous planet in the universe?

Survive by learning the ways of the Fremen. Seek the shadows to escape the scorching sun. Craft stillsuits and extract water from your enemies to stay hydrated. Build shelter to escape lethal sandstorms and always beware the sandworm.

Explore a vast, open world of beauty and danger. Glide, climb, and speed across Arrakis using iconic Dune tech such as ornithopters and suspensor belts. Visit the hubs of Arrakeen and Harko Village, bustling with other players to socialize and trade with.

Discover a shifting desert that offers infinite exploration. Coriolis storms reshape the Deep Desert, turning familiar ground into treacherous, unknown territory. Every week, players race to be the first to uncover new locations, dangers, and rewards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!