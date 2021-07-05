Latest Vigor Update Brings About Legacy Seasons

Bohemia Interactive released a new update today for Vigor, which brings about Season 8 and the all-new Legacy Seasons. Essentially, this brings back old seasonal content for players to get a second crack at. This update will be giving players access to Season 1: Preppers, in case you weren't able to experience it the first time. The update also brings along a number of quality of life improvements and updates, along with the "Thank You Charity Pack". You can read more details about the additions to the season below and the Legacy Seasons/

Legacy seasons give players opportunities to obtain cosmetics and the Battle Passes from previous seasons. Specifically, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch players missed out on a few seasons that Xbox players were privy to. While playing Vigor, players will progress the current season of content along with one Legacy season at a time. They must own the Premium Battle Pass (discounted from the original price) for the respective season in order to progress it. During the upcoming Double XP Weekend and beyond, new titles will identify Vigor partners and developers in the game lobby. We know this may light a fire under some players and are excited to see how these encounters go! There are also a couple special packs going live in update 8.1. The "Thank You Charity Pack". First, PlayStation players who are PlayStation Plus subscribers can get an Outlander Pack for FREE. It includes the following:

Limited Edition Blue variant of the Outlander Uniform

5x M2 Carbine + 50x ammo

5x Izh43 + 60x ammo

5x A74-K + 120x ammo

5x Combat Magnum + 40x ammo

5x M249 + 400x ammo

5x MP5-K SD3 + 160x ammo

For the "Thank You Charity Pack", Bohemia Interactive is partnering with the University Hospital in Brno again! All proceeds will go to them and will be used for purchasing plasma disinfectors which will prevent spreading Covid 19, but also other dangerous viruses. The pack includes the following: