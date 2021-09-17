Pokémon TCG Finally Announces Missing Eeveelution Alternate Arts

The Pokémon TCG has finally revealed how English-language collectors will be getting the missing Alternate Arts from Evolving Skies. Three new products have been revealed with December 2021's Vaporeon VMAX Premium Collection, Jolteon VMAX Premium Collection, and Flareon VMAX Premium Collection. Let's get into the details.

Now, some collectors were surprised when the setlist of August 2021's Pokémon TCG expansion Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies was revealed. The set was primarily adapting the Dragon-themed sets Towering Perfection and Sky Stream and the Eeveelution-themed Eevee Heroes, but certain cards that were expected to be in the English expansion were cut, including:

Flareon V

Vaporeon V

Jolteon V

Flareon V Alternate Art

Vaporeon V Alternate Art

Jolteon V Alternate Art

Flareon VMAX Alternate Art

Vaporeon VMAX Alternate Art

Jolteon VMAX Alternate Art

Espeon VMAX Alternate Art

The standard Vs were revealed ahead of the set's release as Black Star Promos that would be included in Eevee Evolution Tins in September 2021. Now, we know where each one of Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon's Alternate Art V and VMAX cards will appear. This is major news, as the Alternate Vs were Secret Rares in Japan and the Alternate VMAXs were hyper rare raffle rewards in Japan. This will make these cards and their beautiful artworks more widely available for all.

Now, this leaves one missing card: Espeon VMAX Alternate Art. This will likely not have a similar product, as these VMAX Premium Collections feature both the V and VMAX Alt Arts as Black Star Promos, and the Espeon V Alternate Art was already released in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. I'm betting that we will see more waves of products like this as we approach the holiday season, so I have hope we'll see it soon. What I'd personally love to see the Pokémon TCG do is deliver an Alternate Art box with the Espeon VMAX missing from Evolving Skies and the Celebi V and Sandaconda V Alternate Arts missing from Chilling Reign.