Mega Charizard Y Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021

Mega Raids have shifted along with the New Year! Mega Gengar and Mega Charizard X are out, and now Mega Blastoise and Mega Charizard Y have returned. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Mega Charizard Y, a dual Fire/Flying-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the super-powered version of this original starter Pokémon, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Charizard's 100% IVs.

Top Mega Charizard Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Charizard counters as such:

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Gigalith (Smak Down, Rock Slide)

Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Charizard with efficiency.

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Solrock (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Lunatone (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Regirock (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Archeops (Wing Attack, Ancient Power)

Carracosta (Rock Throw, Ancient Power)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Due to its double weakness to Rock-types, Mega Charizard Y can be defeated with two trainers. This will be tough to pull off, so going in with three or four will get it done with more reliability.

Now, just because Mega Charizard will de-evolve into a regular Charizard at the catch screen doesn't mean that it's going to be an easy catch. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Charizard. Essentially, treat it as you would a Legendary Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega Raid Pokémon is approximately one in sixty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Charizard will have a CP of 1651 in normal weather conditions and 2064 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!