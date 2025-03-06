Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: Game Of Thrones: Legend

Robb Stark Returns For Game Of Thrones: Legends Event

Game Of Thrones: Legends has launched a new event today, as the mobile game kicks off Robb's War with the return of Robb Stark

Join Robb and Talisa Stark, plus new character Lady Julie, in epic battles.

Collect and upgrade famed Champions like Jon Snow and Daenerys.

Fight strategic puzzles, form alliances, and conquer Westeros together.

Zynga has a new event available today in Game Of Thrones: Legends, as Robb Stark returns from the dead in the mobile puzzle RPG title. The event is called "Robb's War" and it will include the addition of two iconic in Robb Stark and Talisa Stark. What's more, the game will also add a new Champion inspired by the winner of the Empire State Building Sweepstakes: Lady Julie. What's more, the event features a new set of enemies for you to fight along with level bosses such as Rickard Karstark. The event will run for the next few weeks with several rewards and activities for you to do as well.

Game Of Thrones: Legend

Love role-playing games and strategy games? Forge your own journey towards fame and glory as the leader of your own House of Westeros. Strategically collect and upgrade iconic champions from the different eras of the Game of Thrones universe, pairing them with iconic weapons and gear to fight epic puzzle battles and progress deeper on your quest. Assemble your dream team of Champions from both the Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon TV series, like Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Rhaenyra Targaryen, and more, and lead them to battle as you journey deep into Westeros. The fight to avert the Long Night starts now!

Seize the chance to team up with Khal Drogo, Arya Stark, the Hound, and more! Build your house and train your team to increase their power, unlock new abilities, and fight for Westeros. Make matches and strategically clear puzzles to charge your Champions' special abilities. Match 3 or more gems to solve puzzles. Set up amazing combos to deal extra damage and savage your enemies in this epic puzzle game. Become the most powerful player in Westeros as you progress deeper in your Westeros story by maxing out your champions' power and completing key milestones. Exercise each Champions' unique powerful ability by charging them up with matches. Strategically customize your team by equipping characters with deadly weapons or iconic items unique to them – such as pairing Jon Snow with Longclaw or Arya with Needle – to defeat your enemies and turn the tide of battle in your favor.

Tackle special challenges or fight in limited-time events and tournaments based on iconic moments to gain power and progress in your journey. For example, fight The Battle of the Bastards to add Ramsay Bolton or Wun Wun, the Wildling Giant, to your collection. Partner your noble House of Westeros with Houses commanded by other players to form an Alliance. Work together to fight enemies for bigger rewards, and collectively compete against rival Alliances in Tournaments & Special Events to climb the rungs of power and conquer the Seven Kingdoms.

